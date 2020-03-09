Cowboy Bebop: Spike becomes a woman in cosplay on TikTok

Share it:

Spike Spiegel is one of the most iconic protagonists in the anime world. His very short adventure started and ended in 1999 with the award-winning Cowboy Bebop, one of the most cult titles in the Japanese animation scene. Together with an improvised group, Spike is forced to face his past and a present full of pitfalls.

In 24 episodes, Shinichiro Watanabe has told several stories including that of Spike which inevitably hit many viewers. Even twenty years later, the importance of Cowboy Bebop it is such as to suggest a live action made in Netflix with John Cho as the protagonist.

Obviously this popularity is also reflected in the number of fan art and cosplay designed by fans. On the Chinese application TikTok, which has become famous in recent years, a fan @ taylorloren1 has decided to take on the role of the protagonist of Cowboy Bebop. As you can see in the tweet below, the short video takes place on the notes of the famous opening theme while this female Spike Spiegel shows herself with a gun and cigarette. What do you think of this Cowboy Bebop cosplay?

Even the merchandising of the title is always active: the statues dedicated to Spike and Faye Valentine have been presented for a few months.