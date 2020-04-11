Cowboy Bebop animator dedicates a sketch to Rengoku by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's film has a release date, scheduled for October. Finally, after months, fans know when to expect the release, and they can console themselves with a trailer and a key visual fresh from publication after a streaming show yesterday 10 April 2020. There is still a lot to go before seeing the feature film at the cinema.

In the meantime, Cowboy Bebop animator Yutaka Nakamura decided to devote himself to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba project by publishing a fan art on his Twitter page. Dating back to April 7, then before the release of the trailer, we see a portrait of one of the main protagonists of the film, Kyojuro Rengoku aka the Pillar of the Flame of the Body of the Demon Hunters.

So far Rengoku has not appeared much but will be central to the film and therefore is one of the most depicted characters among posters and fan art. In this prepared by Yutaka Nakamura, Rengoku is taken from an angle from below while holding the sheath of his sword with his left hand but his gaze wanders distant with long blond hair that flutters in the wind around him. How about this illustration?

On October 16, 2020 Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen will arrive in Japanese theaters.