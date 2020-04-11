Entertainment

Cowboy Bebop animator dedicates a sketch to Rengoku by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

April 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's film has a release date, scheduled for October. Finally, after months, fans know when to expect the release, and they can console themselves with a trailer and a key visual fresh from publication after a streaming show yesterday 10 April 2020. There is still a lot to go before seeing the feature film at the cinema.

In the meantime, Cowboy Bebop animator Yutaka Nakamura decided to devote himself to the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba project by publishing a fan art on his Twitter page. Dating back to April 7, then before the release of the trailer, we see a portrait of one of the main protagonists of the film, Kyojuro Rengoku aka the Pillar of the Flame of the Body of the Demon Hunters.

So far Rengoku has not appeared much but will be central to the film and therefore is one of the most depicted characters among posters and fan art. In this prepared by Yutaka Nakamura, Rengoku is taken from an angle from below while holding the sheath of his sword with his left hand but his gaze wanders distant with long blond hair that flutters in the wind around him. How about this illustration?

READ:  How do you draw a cover? Claudia Leonardi, illustrator of Life is Strange, explains it

On October 16, 2020 Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen will arrive in Japanese theaters.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.