Covid-19 affects recordings of the American Idol program

U.S.- The production of "American Idol" tried to make the program work despite the current coronavirus pandemic, however, the plans did not go as expected, as they will not be able to return to the recording studio.

According to the TMZ website, production is unlikely to return to the studio for this season of American Idol, so they will have to take drastic steps to end the show.

As we continue to monitor the advice of federal and local agencies, it seems unlikely that we will be able to return to the studio for this season of American Idol, "the show's production said in an email according to TMZ.

"We will continue to monitor the tips and provide updates should changes occur," they explained, and according to information the site appears that it will not pay employees during this time.

According to TMZ reports, the plan is to continue producing the talent competition, but the judges would be in their respective homes and the viewers would ultimately decide who wins and who leaves the competition.

American Idol is just one of the programs that have been affected by the pandemic, since, to avoid the spread of the virus, different television stations have followed the recommendations of the World Health Organization and have canceled or postponed their different projects.