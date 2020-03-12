Entertainment

Cover for The Promised Neverland and announcement: the climax is coming

March 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka have repeatedly revealed that their manga is now running out. While in Japan the volume 18 of The Promised Neverland is published which is competing with Haikyu !! and My Hero Academia in the sales charts, the magazine manga is getting closer and closer to the end.

With the number 16 of Weekly Shonen Jump which will be published next Sunday on MangaPlus, The Promised Neverland will reach chapter 171. Given the situation in which we are, it is not possible to exclude a final coming soon, and the number of next week seems to want to strengthen this possibility.

Just in the first leak of the magazine it was Chapter 172 announced for The Promised Neverland with cover and opening color pages. In addition, there is an important climax for the manga which could mean an end to come. In fact, the term climax in Japan is used to signal the end of a story, although in the past the manga of the duo Shirai-Pozuka also used it to end the narrative arcs.

However, there is no doubt that The Promised Neverland is very close to the finale and the volume 20 that is taking shape gradually could end with chapters 178 or 179. The cover of next week could therefore prepare readers for the latest stories and announce how many chapters will be exactly missing. the end of one of the stories that has made readers hold their breath in recent years.

