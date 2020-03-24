Entertainment

Cover for ONE PIECE: volume 96 shows itself with all the characters of the past

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
ONE PIECE has been engaged for some time with an arc concerning the past of the world. Taking advantage of Kin'emon's thoughts, Eiichiro Oda allowed us to attend the most important events in Kozuki Oden's life, ranging from 40 to 20 years before.

The many chapters of the flashback, one of the longest of ONE PIECE and which therefore kept Luffy aside for a while, will be contained in volume 96 of the manga which will arrive in Japanese stores in the first days of April. As the sale date approaches, the official cover of this tankobon also arrives.

After ONE PIECE's 96 volume was shown in a sketched version last month, Shueisha released the official color image. The result is what you can see at the bottom, with Luffy just returned as a protagonist in the foreground manga, while Oden is directly behind him.

All around crowd the many characters who accompanied Oden in his crossings, from the future emperor Whitebeard, still young and with blond hair, to the Pirate King Gol D. Roger and some important exponents of their crews. All on an orange background and a logo that fades from blue to pink. Do you like the cover of this ninety-sixth volume?

ONE PIECE 96 will be longer containing i chapters from 965 to 975, with the latter published just last Sunday March 22 on MangaPlus and today on Weekly Shonen Jump.

