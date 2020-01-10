General News

 Cover art and list of themes of the soundtrack of Birds of Prey

January 10, 2020
After watching yesterday the second trailer of "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)", together with the confirmation that the movie will last 108 minutes and 46 seconds (1 hour and 48 minutes), now we take a look at the art work which will serve as a cover for the soundtrack, the list of themes and, obviously, the artists behind those themes.

The soundtrack will have songs like "Boss Blicth" from Doja Cat, “Sway with me” from Saweetie, “Experiment on Me” Halsey, or the new single "Diamonds" from Normani and Megan Thee Stallion.

Also comment that according to a new list in PremiereScene, the World Premiere from "Birds of prey" it will take place in London on Wednesday, January 29. This is more than a week before the movie bequeathed to theaters, on February 7.

Art work of the soundtrack of Birds of Prey

List of themes of the soundtrack of Birds of Prey

Via information | PremiereScene.net

