Cover and survey for Demon Slayer, will the end also be announced?

February 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
For several months now, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is in the final narrative arc. A phase heralded by the presence of pillars of demon hunters and crescent moons with Muzan all in the same place. Chapter after chapter, Gotouge continued the clashes up to the final one against Kibutsuji Muzan.

And just recently, considering the current phases of this clash, there has finally been official talk of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is in the final narrative arc "> final phase for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The battle with the ancestor of demons has passed half of its cycle and fans await only the final blow of the protagonist Tanjiro against Muzan.

Just as regards the wait, the moment when we will see the end of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba could be revealed thanks to the number 11 of Weekly Shonen Jump. The magazine has decided to dedicate the cover and the opening color pages to Demon Slayer for several reasons: in addition to a thank you for popularity, the manga tankobon 19 and the character popularity survey will be published.

But the time is also excellent to prepare the ground for the conclusion, so the magazine could allow Demon Slayer to announce how many chapters are missing at the end, following the same scenario that has involved other titles in the past such as Naruto, Bleach and Assassination Classroom. At the current rate, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba could therefore end within a few chapters.

Maria Rivera

