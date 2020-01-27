Courtois: "I've always been strong mentally"

Share it:

Belgian Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, is the visible head of the solidity of the Zinedine Zidane team, the least thrashed of the five major leagues, and now seated in the ownership after having overcome the bad moments of course start and criticism.

"I've always been strong mentally. If not, you can't stand the pressure. You know where you are and here every game is important. Critics must know how to handle them, where they come from, "said the Belgian goalkeeper in an interview with Real Madrid Televisión.

"It matters what the coach says, Roberto (Vázquez, goalkeeper coach) or teammates, but I don't work differently than five months ago. The key is not to lose confidence. If not, forget ", added the goal of the white set.

The Belgian goalkeeper values ​​the fact of being the least thrashed of the main competitions of the Old Continent. "Not only does the goalkeeper count on that. We are eleven and if we defend well we will fit few goals. It is important to keep the goal to zero, it is important to win."

Real Madrid has nineteen games without losing. "There will be eleven or twelve with the goal to zero. There were games we could have won. If you keep your concentration behind it is difficult to score goals. What we are demonstrating is concentration and intensity "he added.

Thibaut Courtois praises the mentality in the player, especially in the goalkeeper. "If there is a mistake, the important thing is not to stay there and think that the next day will be another day and that it will always end well. If you do things right the results will come. The positive mind will always bring good things. The negative nothing good".

The Belgian goal does not forget the difficulties of the previous course. "It was not easy, but if you can not with the pressure could not be now at this level this season. I'm proud. I've been strong mentally and I'm still growing. "

"In this 2020 I feel very good. We have many victories and goals to zero. Like the Getafe game that was very good with several stops in the first half and we won 0-3. Then we won the Super Cup and we continued well," Courtois explained. , what He was decisive in the penalty shootout of the trophy played in Saudi Arabia.

"In the batch I didn't think about being the hero, but I felt very good after the game. I went with confidence and tried to make myself big and scary the opponent. But it was also important that we didn't fail on penalties," he acknowledged. "Madrid is always focused on winning the game, knowing what we are doing and that is what we did. We are prepared to win."

Courtois neglects the consideration of the best in the world. "It is not easy to say that I am the best because there are very good goalkeepers. I try to help the team win. I have to work every day because I can improve. The important thing is to help the team."

With the Real Madrid shirt "you can never loosen up. When you wear this shirt you know the pressure there is. That's why the players who are here know how to wear it perfectly. And that's why he has won so many titles, "said Courtois, who has the Champions League as one of his big goals." The Champions League is a big dream at club level. With the national team we were close to the World Cup, now comes the Eurocup, hopefully we can win it ".

"I want to win everything and that we tried to do. In the end last year was not the best and that is why this year we fight to win all possible trophies. We have already won the first one with the Super Cup and in the Cup we want to advance. In February the League arrives of Champions and we look forward to it, "said Courtois, who praised Zinedine Zidane.

"It is something special. As a child I have seen him play and for many players he is a reference. Having him as a coach is something beautiful," said the Belgian goal of his coach, who recognized the influence of Iker Casillas to crave a future in the Madrid team .

"It was an example that I saw as a child and how I did it well in Real Madrid. Then I also looked at Van de Sar. But when I faced Iker in 2011 it was incredible," said Courtois.