Courtois: "I became a goalkeeper for Casillas, I loved Real Madrid"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thibaut Courtois, Belgian goalkeeper of Real Madrid, confessed in a live on social networks that he became a goalkeeper for his admiration for Iker Casillas in his childhood and that he later took Edwin Van der Sar as a reference, for the physical similarities between him and the Dutchman .

"When Iker started playing for Madrid, I saw his games and I became a goalkeeper for him.I liked to see it and I loved Real Madrid. When I saw at 14 years old that he was very tall and skinny, I looked at Van der Sar a lot because it was more my style, "he acknowledged.

Courtois remains confined to his home in Madrid due to the COVID-19 pandemic and showed his desire to regain normality so that he can go to train at the sports club of the white club.

"The first thing I will do when I can leave is go to Valdebebas to train, play sports and train with the team. I look forward to it, although we have to wait for the government to give the green light, "he said.

The Belgian goalkeeper stated that "in a year" being vará "has affected everything" that is being experienced by the coronavirus pandemic and asked for patience: "Soon we will be able to enjoy life, but we must be healthy. Be very careful when leaving, you have to protect yourself well and wash your hands. When everything is over there will be fear of leaving now. "

Focusing on soccer, Courtois unveiled some hobby, such as washing "the gloves the night before" and drying them, but not entirely: "I like that they are always a little wet" for the game.

He showed special objects that he keeps, such as the boots with which he played the last World Cup, the shirts he wore in the finals he has played and some golden gloves that his brand created for him after being the least goalscored goalkeeper in the 2018 World Cup.

On his qualities, he highlighted the aerial game. "Because of Belgian education we go out a lot and train to block. In Spain it goes more with the fists when it goes out. It is a difference and a strong point of mine. "And above all, his mental strength to overcome difficult moments at Real Madrid.

"I would highlight my ability for everything that has happened this past year and a half. If you are not very strong mentally you cannot overcome what has come upon you and then demonstrate what you are worth when you play the games. You have to be strong in the head because everyone makes mistakes, but goalkeepers cost goals. After the game you have to forget the ruling and not look back. Just think about what you can do better, "he stressed.

Among the current goalkeepers, the one who praised the most was the Barcelona player Ter Stegen: "He handles blocking very well, like Oblak. He is the best in the game with his feet, in what I was surprised by Remiro, from Real, and in one against one I like it because it is German school, it puts the knee down very fast and the other stretches it. You have to have good elasticity. "