Courtois and Marcelo, doubts for the Champions League match against Mancester City

Belgian Thibaut Courtos, who suffers a muscle injury in the long left adductor, and the Brazilian Marcelo Vieira, in the left femoral biceps, are serious doubts for the French Zinedine Zidane for the return of the round of 16 of the Champions League in front of Manchester City of Wednesday 18 in which Real Madrid needs to overcome a 1-2 in the first leg if he wants to pass the round.

Both players were injured during the match against Betis last Sunday, which also ended with defeat 2-1 after which the white team lost the leadership of LaLiga Santander in favor of Barcelona, ​​a position that had taken him a week before with his victory in the Classic (2-0), and on Tuesday the club reported the injuries after the tests carried out on both players.

The goalkeeper would be a sensitive casualty for Zidane. The Belgian, with 26 goals conceded in 32 games in which he left his goal zero in 15 of them, will not be able to occupy the goal in a momentous duel for Madrid or in the game this Friday, at 9:00 p.m. CET, in front of Eibar which will be held behind closed doors at the Santiago Bernabéu.

His place would be taken by the Frenchman Alphonse Areola, ceded by Paris Saint-Germain to Madrid during this season after the march of the Costa Rican Keylor Navas to the French team, and who has defended the Madrid goal eight times in which he has received nine goals.

Mendy will come back

The other casualty that Zidane has known today has been that of Marcelo, which has more difficult to recover in time for the game against City since his injury usually needs more recovery time, depending on the degree, which Madrid did not report in its statement.

The left back had settled back in the eleven start of the coach, but had to withdraw from the pitch in the 59th minute against Betis after suffering the fifth injury of the season, so the French Ferland Mendy I would start at the next meetings.