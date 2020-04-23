General News

 Courtney's rebellious spirit in the new Stargirl trailer

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image from the first season of Stargirl (2020)

The CW has released a new trailer for "Stargirl", the new DC series that we remember reaches the television network and the streaming platform DC Universe. An advance that is in line with the rebellious spirit of the young Courtney Whitemore, as that title of Rebel (Rebel) already advances, since she will not listen to the advice of her stepfather, Pat Dugan, if she wants to interfere in her search for justice.

The new trailer shows Courtney poised to rebel against her stepfather's wishes if that's what it takes to go after the League of Injustice group of villains. After all, the Cosmic Staff chose her and she is now ready to protect her city and has a plan to do so.

"Do you ever hear anything I tell you?"Pat (Luke Wilson) asks Courtney (Brec Bassinger) in the trailer, who is only moved by her new powers and her desire to do what she thinks she should do. However, beyond that, little new shows the trailer that we have not already seen in the large number of spots that have been shown in the past about the series.

Maria Rivera

