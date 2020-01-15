 Courtney meets her destiny in the new Stargirl trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The CW has released a new trailer for its new series "Stargirl", which as we know will be broadcast both in the chain and in the streaming service of DC Universe. In this new trailer, we see Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) discovering the Cosmic Wand and becoming Stargirl, something that the trailer portrays as her destiny. Likewise, this breakthrough has allusions to the Justice Society of America, as the previous trailer did, with surprise appearances at the end.

Stargirl opens this spring of 2020 for the adventures of young Courtney Whitmore while inspiring an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains from the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in a series that they call "unpredictable."