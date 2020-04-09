 Courtney has a plan in the new Stargirl spot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The CW chain has launched a new TV Spot for the series "Stargirl" as they already have us accustomed to of scarce half a minute of duration, in which the young superheroine is very sure of the plan that she has for less. Everything arises when Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) tells Courtney Whitemore (Brec Bassinger) that she needs a plan, to which she assures him that she has one that is divided into three points: "find them, surprise them, kick their …". After showing how this leads to action, ask who the next villain is.

The series is still more than a month away from its premiere, May 18 on the DC Universe and May 19 on The CW, so we still have a lot of promotional campaign ahead of us, but the network is worrying that we don't forget of this new DC multiverse series.

"Stargirl" It stars Courtney, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when her mother remarries, and the entire family moves to Nebraska. If moving to the other side of the country wasn't difficult enough, there's also the matter of your stepfather's connection to the Justice Society of America, as Pat was once Starman's adventure partner. Now, when Courtney finds Starman's Cosmic Wand, the mystical item chooses her as the next generation of justice.