Entertainment

Courteney Cox wants Timothée Chalamet in reboot

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

'Friends' is still news. For something it is still the most watched series every year, be on the platform where you are. But the great news of the sitcom most popular in the history of television is its recently announced meeting. Courteney Cox, the eternal Monica Geller, met with the youtuber Kevin Nealon to give us very valuable information about the expected moment at HBO Max.

It is a very exciting thing that we will all be together for the first time, in a room, and talk about the series. We will have the best time, it will be great. We have not really done so far. Sit down and start talking and remembering that incredible experience we had. It will be fantastic.

Although we already suspected it, it seems that hope is over that this meeting is a special, fictional chapter with the characters. According to his words, it seems that the special will be in a simple meeting in which the actors will comment on the series together. To really relive the protagonists it seems that we should wait for a unlikely reboot. Although surely there is more than one producer wishing to cover the project, re-making the series with new actors is unlikely. However, Cox did not miss the opportunity to talk about who would be a good substitute. And the truth is that the answer was surprising.

Well … Timothée Chalamet could play Joey. Oh, he is great.

Although a reboot of 'Friends' would be a candy for anyone, we find it difficult for Chalamet to want to commit to the project. It would be a fantasy anyway.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.