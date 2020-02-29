Courteney Cox wants Timothée Chalamet in reboot

Share it:

'Friends' is still news. For something it is still the most watched series every year, be on the platform where you are. But the great news of the sitcom most popular in the history of television is its recently announced meeting. Courteney Cox, the eternal Monica Geller, met with the youtuber Kevin Nealon to give us very valuable information about the expected moment at HBO Max.

It is a very exciting thing that we will all be together for the first time, in a room, and talk about the series. We will have the best time, it will be great. We have not really done so far. Sit down and start talking and remembering that incredible experience we had. It will be fantastic.

Although we already suspected it, it seems that hope is over that this meeting is a special, fictional chapter with the characters. According to his words, it seems that the special will be in a simple meeting in which the actors will comment on the series together. To really relive the protagonists it seems that we should wait for a unlikely reboot. Although surely there is more than one producer wishing to cover the project, re-making the series with new actors is unlikely. However, Cox did not miss the opportunity to talk about who would be a good substitute. And the truth is that the answer was surprising.

Well … Timothée Chalamet could play Joey. Oh, he is great.

Although a reboot of 'Friends' would be a candy for anyone, we find it difficult for Chalamet to want to commit to the project. It would be a fantasy anyway.