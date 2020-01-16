Courteney Cox tests the Instagram filter of 'Friends'

Share it:

Instagram is saving our lives to all of us (and will forever be) followers of the mythical television series 'Friends'. His female protagonists Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow do not stop sharing images of their encounters in real life through this social network to the satisfaction of the rest of the planet. Although of the three, the most active is undoubtedly responsible for giving life to Monica Geller. We have seen her publish all kinds of photos as one of the most recent with Matthew Perry, a joke with a shirt or how hooked her daughter Coco Arquette is to the project that made her mother famous.

Again it has been Courteney that has made us happy and has also taken us a smile. The last shout on Instagram are the filters that allow you to find out things as useful as what Disney princess you are, what Pokémon or which animal corresponds most with you. Everyone, celebrities included, have signed up for this trend and the actress has left us the most original version. Of course, they have not taken in inventing the filter 'what character of' Friends 'are you?' and Courteney has launched to play. The result has brought us a smile. And two and three.

The first answer is Rachel, something that seems to make her very happy since Jennifer Aniston is still one of her best friends. But Courteney continues to play until one by one appears all the characters in the series and Monica. "I finally got Monica … I thought I was going to get out the 'ugly naked uncle'! # Identity crisis."

Once again we have verified that Monica has a great sense of humor and that Instagram is her best tool to prove it. And now I have created the vital need to use this filter without stopping and know what character of 'Friends' I am.