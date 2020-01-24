Entertainment

Courteney Cox shared a photo of the last dinner the 'cast' had before filming the last chapter of Friends

January 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Seen as seen, it seems that we will not let the 'hype' of 'Friends'Get off in no time. Whether for one reason or another, every day we encounter something that arouses any kind of illusion based on one of the characters, the actors (their private lives, ahem, hello Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt), the writers …

This time, it has been Courteney Cox (Again, remember that you have already given us several moments in the digital environment) which has uploaded a photo to Instagram of the last Dinner that they did together, before recording the last chapter of 'Friends'.

The Photo it takes in the text the date it was taken, which coincides with the day Courteney published it, but 16 years ago. Almost nothing! And eye with the following image (the publication is a gallery of two photos): corresponds to the cover of the script of the chapter in question.

READ:  Altered Carbon: Season 2 already has a release date on Netflix

History of pop culture for your delight.

THE COURTENEY COX PHOTO OF THE LAST DINNER OF FRIENDS

We have noticed and, although it is not fully appreciated, there are meat, fruit peppers, pizzas and Coca Colas on the table, among other dishes. Come on, a dinner that you could do well with your friends this weekend.

And if you look at the comments part, Jennifer Aniston He has left one that represents us: four emojis crying, which is how this photo has left us when we have seen it.

We will remain attentive to know what is the next 'update' that the actors provide us through their profiles of Instagram, and we hope they never end, obviously.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.