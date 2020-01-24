Courteney Cox shared a photo of the last dinner the 'cast' had before filming the last chapter of Friends

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Seen as seen, it seems that we will not let the 'hype' of 'Friends'Get off in no time. Whether for one reason or another, every day we encounter something that arouses any kind of illusion based on one of the characters, the actors (their private lives, ahem, hello Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt), the writers …

This time, it has been Courteney Cox (Again, remember that you have already given us several moments in the digital environment) which has uploaded a photo to Instagram of the last Dinner that they did together, before recording the last chapter of 'Friends'.

The Photo it takes in the text the date it was taken, which coincides with the day Courteney published it, but 16 years ago. Almost nothing! And eye with the following image (the publication is a gallery of two photos): corresponds to the cover of the script of the chapter in question.

History of pop culture for your delight.

THE COURTENEY COX PHOTO OF THE LAST DINNER OF FRIENDS

We have noticed and, although it is not fully appreciated, there are meat, fruit peppers, pizzas and Coca Colas on the table, among other dishes. Come on, a dinner that you could do well with your friends this weekend.

And if you look at the comments part, Jennifer Aniston He has left one that represents us: four emojis crying, which is how this photo has left us when we have seen it.

We will remain attentive to know what is the next 'update' that the actors provide us through their profiles of Instagram, and we hope they never end, obviously.