Courteney Cox returns to terror with the series 'Shining Vale'

Although almost everyone knows her (and loves her) for playing Monica Geller in 'Friends', for horror fans she it will always be Gale Weathers, that aggressive journalist who managed to survive the four films of 'Scream', by Wes Craven. We talk about Courteney Cox, who seems to be more than ready to return to terror in Starz's new series, 'Shining Vale'.

Apparently, he reports Deadline, this is a horror comedy with half-hour chapters that comes from the creator of 'Divorce', Sharon Horgan, the co-creator of 'Trial & Error', Jeff Astrof, and Kapital Entertainment. The media also reports that Dearbhla Walsh ('The Maid's Tale') will direct the pilot of this series, written by Horgan and Astrof, which is about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a house in a small town in which terrible atrocities have taken place. No one seems to realize this, except Pat (Courteney Cox), the mother of the family, who is convinced that she is depressed or possessed, since the symptoms are exactly the same. We all have our demons, but are Pat's real? Or is this the portrait of a typical family shattered by a mental illness?

This will be Cox's new foray into the world of television, where he triumphed with 'Friends' and in which he has had two more successes in the form of 'Dirt' and 'Cougar Town'.