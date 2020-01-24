Courteney Cox posts a photo of the end of Friends on Instagram

Share it:

Courteney Cox has done it again. Since opening her Instagram account, the actress lives by and for the 'Friends' fans. From time to time he shares with all his followers a photo that we had not seen until now or a reunion with his colleagues as the star who starred with her husband on the small screen, Matthew Perry, last November.

Until now the actress had shown us how it was before the success with a photo accompanied by the rest of the actors in the series (Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer) on a plane on its way to Las Vegas without any of them still knowing they were Friends, as Courteney herself stated in the publication. Well, a full-fledged 'before and after' has been marked and He wanted to share with us a photo of the previous moments before starting the filming of the last chapter just on January 23, 2004. An epic 'tbt' that has delighted those of us who miss this series every day of our lives.

"'The Last Supper' before recording 'The Last' on January 23, 2004. #tbt #friends", is the explanation that Monica gives to this photo reunited with Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey and Chandler around a lot of food that they will taste before starting to shoot what was undoubtedly the hardest chapter of the series. The last one, the one that said goodbye to a decade of work, unique moments and friendship which still lasts 16 years later. The title of the song of The Rembrandts of his headline already said: 'I'll be there for you'.