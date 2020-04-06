Courteney Cox joins the baby and man filter on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was the month of May 2019, when we were all free and we did not imagine that less than a year later we would all be confined at home to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. At that time, the favorite pastime of celebrities, many Spaniards, was to use a Snapchat filter that softened the features of your face until you became a sweet and chubby baby.

Although with some delay, it has now been Courteney Cox who wanted to test this filter. It must be that the quarantine is beginning to take its toll on the actress who no longer knows how to have fun after having published some videos with her daughter Coco singing on the piano. With a sexy song in the background and dressed in a white T-shirt, Cox appears turned into a sweet baby who does not stop moving to the rhythm of the music. Something like the 'Dancing Baby' that revolutionized the network in the late 90s, but in a 2020 version for Instagram.

But it is seen that the actress has taken a liking to this from the filters and in the same publication we can also see the result with the man filter. This time he changes his clothes with a 'oversize' shirt and gathers his hair in a ponytail. Doesn't the result make you feel rather shameful?

The comments to this game did not take long and, of course, could not miss the one of her friend and companion in the 'Friends' series, Jennifer Aniston. "I'm DYING 😂😂"It was Rachel's reaction to Monica's occurrence. Is Aniston still coming up soon?