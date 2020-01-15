Courteney Cox has used the Instagram 'Friends' filter, see who has touched it!

Share it:

Raise your hand who has not yet tried one of those predictive filters of Instagram that suggest which princess Disney you look like, what animal has the same features as you or what this 2020 holds for you.

They are the feeling of this last month in the social network (something that could well be translated as we get bored too much, but that's another debate, right) and, even if it's just out of curiosity, the vast majority have been 'victims' of this new digital trend.

If you are a fan of 'Friends', you will probably have also played with one of those who suggest what character you would be in the series (there are many, clicking here you can use one of the most popular). What we did not expect – because it is a true fantasy – is that a character from 'Friends'I was going to use it too.

MONICA WOULD LIKE TO KNOW WHAT CHARACTERS OF 'FRIENDS' LOOKS LIKE

Courteney Cox – that delights us day yes, day also, with publications that make us dream about where Monica would be today – has used one of the filters because she doubted what character she looks like, of course.

The filter in question he revealed that he looks like all the protagonists, until he finally appeared Monica, even though she thought the winner would be the 'naked fat uncle'. "Monica finally came out … Obviously, I thought I was going to be the Naked Fat Uncle #CrisisdeIdentidad."

We are fans (more, if possible) of the actors of our favorite series when they use social networks. By the way, Jennifer Aniston He has also played with one of the predictive filters, that of 2020. He uploaded it to his 'stories', but an account has rescued him. "In 2020 I will be … free."

Of course, Jen.