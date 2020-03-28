Courteney Cox has suspended this simple 'Friends' test

Share it:

Home confinement has pushed us to see ‘Friends’ on Netflix for the umpteenth time. A phenomenon that seems alien to one of its protagonists, Courteney Cox, who during Jimmy Fallon's last show (on Skype) recognized that "He hardly remembers anything about the series or its episodes, although he does remember having fun filming them and some moments in his personal life that happened back then". That yes, to remedy these inexplicable gaps has confirmed that he is seeing the fiction again, although for now it is only for the first season. So when the presenter offered to undergo a simple ‘Friends’ test, the interpreter laughed and confessed that she never gets over this kind of trivia about the series. Despite that, he accepted with a smile on his face. As a competitor I had Fallon's little cousin, while the theme of the questions focused solely on his character, Monica Geller… Fact that did not prevent the contest from failing in a resounding way.

The questions that Fallon asked was not of great significance, especially considering that she herself was the protagonist of these questions. Questions such as "What was the name of Monica's parents?" or "who peed on Monica's leg when a jellyfish stung her?" They were most confusing for the actress who ended up failing each and every question. Here are the five questions, can you answer them? The answers are below the article.

What was the name of Ross and Monica's parents?

With whom did Monica give her first kiss?

According to Ross, Monica did not learn to read the time until what age.

Who pees on Monica's foot when a jellyfish stings her?

Who married Monica and Chandler?

If you want to see this funny humiliation, run to the minute 7:50 of the following video.

This resounding failure is something that would have completely destroyed Monica, since she was the most competitive character in the series. We know Monica was the best. As for the expected reunion, Cox took advantage of this mini interview to comment that it must have been recorded between Monday and Tuesday of this week, but that due to the coronavirus crisis, said production was inevitably postponed. But calm down, the gang will return.

ANSWERS