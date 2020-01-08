Courteney Cox has learned to use Tik Tok with his daughter

Share it:

Since your Instagram profile was created, Courteney Cox He hasn't stopped sharing momentazos with all his fans. From constant jokes related to the 'Friends' series, which he can't forget, to a video with David Beckham inside a jacuzzi. Without a doubt, the actress has this social network dominated and her Instagram feed is one of the most followed. Therefore, you must have thought that you are ready to move on to the next level: TikTok. This 'app' that serves to create short videos has become the last sensation among social media lovers and nobody can resist.

Today Courteney Cox started on TikTok and then shared it on Instagram. But she has not embarked on this digital adventure alone, she has done it with her daughter Coco Arquette, who had already starred in the occasional 'post' of the actress's account. As she has commented, the 'making off' of this video has managed to despair the little Coco but the result has been worth it. Although we believe that the dance is quite achieved by Courteney CoxFrankly, the actress has the same face as we did when we made our first video: total confusion.

"Do you want to see how your children lose patience? Make a TikTok with them #familyaerobics" Courteney Cox has written in the video that has uploaded to Instagram.

Of course, the comments have not stopped increasing in the profile of Courteney Cox and we could all sum them up in a lot of laughs. From here we can only thank the actress who has arranged our 'back to school' after the Christmas holidays with this video of TikTok.