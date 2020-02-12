Courteney Cox has dressed up as Jennifer Aniston and now we don't know who is who

Share it:

The interpreter who gave life to Rachel Green has turned 51 at the top of her career.

Everything we know about the final ‘Friends’ meeting at HBO Max.

As you probably know, last Tuesday Jennifer Aniston He turned a radiant 51 years, age at the top of his career after having weighed it with the series ‘The Morning Show’ with Reese Witherspoon. A curricular milestone that also coincides with a notable rebound in the 'generational' hype 'that lives' Friends', the series that gave him worldwide fame along with his other five cast mates, including Courteney Cox (Mónica Geller), who has not been separated since the fiction ended in 2004. Seeing them together sharing laughs, parties and events indicated is not unusual, in fact, the last time they shared headline was in the 'after party' of The Oscar Awards. Now, a couple of days later, they are back in the news, this time due to a fun snapshot of Instagram.

Cox decided to disguise himself — literally — of his friend Aniston to congratulate him on a happy birthday, and for that he wore a wig that imitated the famous haircut ‘Rachel’, as well as golden aviator glasses. Together with her, Aniston, to attest that the resemblance is more than reasonable, although according to Cox, he has not managed to blend in:

“No matter how hard you try… there is only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday to my friend, I love you! ”

The reactions of the rest of ‘celebrities’ did not wait and quickly commented:

@ReeseWhitherspoon: "😂😂😂".

@DavidSpade: “This is better than I expected. Good job".

@DerekBlasberg: “OMG! Can this be a new viral challenge? #TheJenChallenge

@Arron_Crascall: "Sisters for life!"

The one that unfortunately can not comment on Instagram is Brad Pitt, because he basically has no personal account on that platform, but surely he has wished him a happy year in private. The good vibes reign among them, in fact, the interpreter went last year to the select and private celebration of Aniston who received his 50 surrounded by friends and the former that the Internet still tries to ‘ship him’.