Country Music’s Latest Storm: Zach Bryan Faces Serious Allegations From Ex-Partner

In a shocking turn of events that has rocked the country music world, Grammy-winning artist Zach Bryan finds himself at the center of controversy following explosive allegations from his former girlfriend, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

The 25-year-old Barstool Sports podcaster has come forward with serious claims about their relationship, sparking intense debate within the Nashville music community.

On her “BFFs” podcast, LaPaglia shockingly revealed that Bryan allegedly offered her $12 million in exchange for a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to keep quiet about their relationship. She firmly rejected the offer, stating, “I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s messed up.”

The story gets more complex as music industry insiders step forward. “He’s so mean to everybody on his team,” claims a high-level music professional who reportedly toured with the 28-year-old star. This sentiment echoes throughout Nashville’s music circles, where Bryan allegedly had a difficult reputation even before the current scandal broke.

The relationship, which lasted just over a year, ended abruptly in October 2024 when Bryan announced their split on Instagram. LaPaglia claims the public announcement caught her off guard. She then shared troubling details about their time together, describing what she calls a “constant cycle” of emotional abuse.

Key allegations include:

Bryan allegedly became upset when LaPaglia wore a sheer dress to the Golden Globes.

He reportedly had an extreme reaction when she sang a Morgan Wallen song in his home.

She claims he tried to control her social media presence.

Previous partners allegedly signed NDAs.

Despite the controversy, Bryan’s career continues to soar. Bryan’s upcoming performance at London’s prestigious Hyde Park on June 28, 2025, coincides with the release of his new song, “High Road.” The lyrics seem to address his current situation: “Everyone is telling me that I need help or therapy, but all I need is to be left alone.”

The Nashville music community’s response highlights a deeper issue. “Nashville is a male-dominated town,” notes an industry professional, adding that “there is no accountability.” This scandal has sparked important conversations about power dynamics in the country music industry.

Bryan has yet to directly address these allegations. His only public response appears to be a cryptic repost of a Jack Kerouac quote on Instagram. Meanwhile, another of his former partners, Deb Peifer, has seemingly shown solidarity with LaPaglia by posting a pointed TikTok video following the allegations.

The star is currently wrapping up his “Quittin’ Time” tour and has announced plans to pursue a master’s degree in Paris. However, this personal controversy threatens to overshadow his professional achievements, including his recent Grammy win for “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves.

As this story continues to develop, it raises important questions about accountability in the music industry and the use of NDAs in personal relationships. The situation also highlights how social media and podcast platforms have changed the way celebrity relationships and breakups play out in the public eye.