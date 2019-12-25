 Coulson and company out of period in first image of the seventh season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Share it:

Marvel reveals the first official image of seventh season from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, which will arrive this summer to the ABC network to finally say goodbye to this series, the first that emerged framed in the UCM.

In this image we can see the new version of Coulson, created from a mix of LMD and Chronicom technology, along with Daisy, Mack and Deke in full mission in 1931, thus linking with the cliffhanger of the end of the sixth season. Remember that time travel will be an important part of the new episodes. The D23 of this past August already left us a first advance of season 7 allowing us to see a band of Chronicom hunters attacking a police group in full 1931.

The co-showrunner of the series, Jed Whedon, has already said that the final mission of the team is to “preserve the history we have learned to know and love in our series. It's a way to look back at everything we've done and talk about the history of S.H.I.E.L.D. while we take the series to its final chapter. ”