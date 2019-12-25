General News

 Coulson and company out of period in first image of the seventh season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

December 25, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of the seventh season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel reveals the first official image of seventh season from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, which will arrive this summer to the ABC network to finally say goodbye to this series, the first that emerged framed in the UCM.

In this image we can see the new version of Coulson, created from a mix of LMD and Chronicom technology, along with Daisy, Mack and Deke in full mission in 1931, thus linking with the cliffhanger of the end of the sixth season. Remember that time travel will be an important part of the new episodes. The D23 of this past August already left us a first advance of season 7 allowing us to see a band of Chronicom hunters attacking a police group in full 1931.

The co-showrunner of the series, Jed Whedon, has already said that the final mission of the team is to “preserve the history we have learned to know and love in our series. It's a way to look back at everything we've done and talk about the history of S.H.I.E.L.D. while we take the series to its final chapter. ”

READ:  Yankees will seek to match the series against the Houston Astros
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.