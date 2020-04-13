Could 'Unorthodox' have a second season on Netflix?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you haven't seen the miniseries yet 'Unorthodox' in Netflix, this is a title that you should write down. Based on the autobiographical novel by Deborah Feldman, this series features Esther "Esty" Shapiro, a young Hasidic 19-year-old who decides to flee Williamsburg, New York's Jewish quarter, to seek a free life in Berlin.

With four episodes, 'Unorthodox' gives us a quick tour of the decision and path that led to the young woman (played by Shira Haas) to escape from your religious community. Those who have already seen the series will have wanted more, that's for sure, but is a second season of 'Unorthodox' possible? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Or at least everything points to what had to be said, it has already been said.

It is true that the end of the miniseries leaves the door open to know the answer to some questions. For example, will Esty be admitted to the Berlin Conservatory? What will happen to your child? Will Moishe come back again? And although these loose threads could be resolved in a new batch of chapters, in reality the overwhelming truth is that Esther's story came to the end she was looking for: find the place where it belongs. This is how the main character of the series sees it, who in the behind-the-scenes video Making Unorthodox , relates that Esty's main motivation in life has been simply finding a place where she belongs. And that's what the end of the series leaves us.

On the other hand, although from Feldman's first book – 'Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots' (2012) – It seems that everything has already been told, there are voices that the series could continue to be based on a second additional autobiographical story that the writer published two years later: 'Exodus'. Here the author relates her travels in Europe and America, as well as the story of raising her young son and struggling with her religious past. However, the creator and producer of fiction, Anna Winger, He has already advanced that surely this is not something feasible either because the end between the series and reality have diverged, closing the door to continue being faithful to the second story.

As he recounted in the behind-the-scenes video discussed earlier, "It was very important for us to make changes to Deborah Feldman's current real-life story," says Winger. "Because she is a young woman, she is a public figure, she is a public intellectual, and we wanted Esther's life in Berlin to be very different of real life. So in a sense, the flashbacks they are based on the book, but the present … the story of the day is completely made up. "

That is, there is nothing to suggest that we will continue to meet Esty. But you can always read both books to know more about the character.