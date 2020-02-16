Could threats from the public really lead to the end of My Hero Academia?

Share it:

Although these past few months have been very important for all fans of My Hero Academia, epic paper license plate Kohei Horikoshi which in fact recently saw the arrival of the fourth season for the animated series and the announcement of a new themed video game, it must be admitted that the controversies were certainly not lacking.

Indeed, going over the last few weeks it is possible to get in touch with an endless succession of controversies that have hit My Hero Academia, with its creator who has not had a breather. Just think of what happened with Kyudai Garaki, a scientist whose name was changed – initially it was Shiga Maruta – since it presented similarities that brought to mind some terrible events of the Second World War.

This, however, is only one of the many putrifies that have reached production, unexpected difficulties that the mangaka has had to face head on, unfortunately coming out defeated. In the past, in fact, the man had entered a worrying depressive state after the countless death threats that had been delivered to him by discontented readers for the way in which Endeavor – one of the characters of the opera – had been represented and developed from chapter to chapter, an event that at the time led to a real war between community within the most popular social networks.

Despite this, however, Kohei had managed to recover to continue the series, all only to find himself again hit by an avalanche of grueling complaints and threats that, according to the latest developments, would be leading him to seriously consider the idea of ​​ending the work prematurely. Precisely for this reason, there are countless fans who are trying to make their voices heard in order to show off all the appreciation that the series and Kohei himself deserve, to the point that a hashtag has also been born on Twitter. support of the initiative, a way like any other to counter that narrow – but always noisy – slice of highly toxic public that we have become accustomed to meeting practically every time we come into contact with some sufficiently famous production.