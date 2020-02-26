Could the third movie of My Hero Academia focus on a team of heroines only?

Share it:

During the years My Hero Academia has had a dizzying growth. With 25 volumes currently published, the fourth season of the animated series currently in progress and the second movie that is going on the air all over the world, it would seem destined to acquire more and more notoriety. Which will push the production of new films, for example.

And just touching this possibility, of a third movie, that Christian lights, the American voice actress who lent her voice to Ochaco in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rasing, has advanced its proposal; a very particular proposal that could tickle the father of My Hero Academia a lot, Kohei Horikoshi. We state that for the moment it has not been announced nothing about a possible third feature film, therefore, even if we are aware there are the requirements to do it, at the moment everything is silent. Still, Christian, interviewed by ComicBook.com microphones, expressed it this way:

"I think the third film should develop on the premise that the villain has somehow put all male heroes out of play, and the heroines have the job of saving them."

Without a doubt it could be a viable idea. We have seen how American comics houses also brought the film on to the big screen, the last in chronological order Harley Quinn, this conception of a team made up of only females who split everything and everyone. Obviously one should work a little on Christian's idea and despise her. For example, the fact that the enemy can get all the male heroes offside is a bit of a gamble, since every character in My Hero Academia it has a very specific uniqueness, so what works against one doesn't necessarily work in the same way with another. However, we repeat, we could work on it, even if the last word, obviously, is up to the mangaka Horikoshi or whoever takes care of the feature films on his works for him.

There is also to say that the opportunity to see a team of Pro Hero, in the future, completely feminine is not something completely to be excluded in the original series, with Ochaco which could be taken in the agency of Midnight, for example.

What do you think of the voice actress's idea? You might like it or not? Do you think it's a team that can tire in the long run? Let us know below in the comments.

