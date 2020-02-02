Could the spectacular Pokémon battle bring Ash's Pikachu to a new stage?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ash Ketchum's new adventure started differently than usual. Instead of going directly to the new region of Galar, the first installments of the new Pokémon anime they are making viewers explore the old known areas thanks to the past series. With this trip, Ash is setting up a brand new team.

Mr. Mime, Dragonite, possibly Riolu, but the star of Ash Ketchum's team always remains Pikachu and episode 13 of Pokémon could make this complicity between monster and trainer even clearer.

The first previews on episodes 13 and 14 of Pokémon appeared on the net, aired respectively on 16 and 23 February. In the first of these episodes we will see the conclusion of the Pokémon World Championship, a competition that will see Ash face Dandel, champion of the Galar region. During the battle, Drednaw uses the Gigamax and will make comparison with Ash and Go difficult, but suddenly Pikachu lights up red. Is he going to use the gigantic transformation too? The episode will be titled "Ash against Dandel! The way to become the strongest!"

The second episode of which the synopsis has been revealed is number 14, entitled "The first visit to the Unova region! Raid Battle in the ruins!". The two protagonists Ash and Go they will wander the Desert of Peace in search of the Titan Ruins. What mystery is hidden behind this enigmatic area?

In the Pokemon episode aired tomorrow, another pocket monster known in the Kanto region will return. Gengar.