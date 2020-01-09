Could the fate of All Might in My Hero Academia come true sooner than expected?

Share it:

The strongest hero of all, All Might, has long since ended his heroic career. The clash with One for All was too exhausting for the hero and the power he was losing has now completely died out. The figure then took on the role of teacher in My Hero Academia, in the later stages more than before.

However, chapter 256 of My Hero Academia seems to almost mean to readers that All Might won't last much longer. Starting from the dawn, Sir Nighteye, now protagonist of My Hero Academia season 4, had a vision of the hero's death that would occur during the first or second year of Izuku Midoriya school.

Just in the near future there will be an open battle with the villain led by Tomura Shigaraki, with the latter about to gain enormous power after the operation prepared by Dr. Ukyo. Shigaraki has too much power for his hands and a more boundless group than the previous one, therefore the coming battle will not be as limited as the previous ones.

The times therefore coincide and All Might now seems to be convinced that Deku no longer needs him, having seen him struggling with training. In addition, he managed to prepare a notebook with all the notes and notes news regarding One for All and all previous owners.

All Might therefore seems to have exhausted its function for the growth of Izuku Midoriya, with the boy who could make the definitive evolution only after having witnessed the death of his mentor. The next saga will therefore be the decisive one for the death of All Might?