Could the crows return to Resident Evil 3 Remake?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tsuyoshi Otani, Marketing Planner for the program Resident Evil Ambassador, he shared on Twitter a short clip shot from his car showing a parking lot full of crows …. just a case or is Otani trying to tell us something?

The video obviously triggered the imagination of the community, which took the clip as a possible clue to the presence of crows in Resident Evil 3 Remake. Obviously it is not a confirmation and it is only a speculation, the video may not be referred in any way to Resident Evil even if Otani usually does not share content related to his private sphere, limiting himself to publishing images, memes, GIFs and videos for reasons professional.

And what do you think, Will we see the crows again in the Resident Evil 3 remake? We will probably find out in the coming weeks, remember that the launch of the game is scheduled for April 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. RE3 Remake will include Resident Evil REsistance, a standalone multiplayer component not directly linked to the events narrated in Resident Evil 3 but with a storyline set in the Biohazard universe anyway.