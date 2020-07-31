Could Sylvester Stallone and Karl Urban both return as Judge Dredd !?

Share it:

The CEO of Rebellion Jason Kingsley is willing to recruit both Sylvester Stallone that Karl Urban in the next chapter of the franchise Judge Dredd, or the mysterious Mega City One project.

Although some time has passed since the last update, that he described Mega City One not in too much detail as a TV series set in the narrative universe of DreddKingsley said he would like to see Urban and Stallone team up in the new story.

Both actors played the character in two separate films, Dredd – I am the law 1995 directed by Danny Cannon (Stallone) and the most recent Dredd – The Judge of the Apocalypse (Urban), a true cult of the last decade released in 2012, arrived in Italy only in 2019 and directed by Pete Travis (but, reportedly under the bench, actually directed by Alex Garland, credited only as a screenwriter).

During an appearance on the V2A Emergency System Broadcast's YouTube channel, Kingsley provided an update on the various projects of the franchise, apparently both films and TV series, noting that the pandemic in progress has blocked the work but they were proceeding at full speed with a number of different scripts in production. "I want the two films to have a sequel. We have the rights and we can do it, we just have to get rid of this virus thing and then start making movies and TV shows."

He added: "Mega-City One is the TV show. Basically, we can't go into production because of the coronavirus situation but we have the scripts and everything is ready to go. The goal would also be to get our stars back, we also joked that it would be a lot of fun to try to contact Stallone".

Previously Karl Urban had already confirmed that he was interested in taking up the role of Dredd in any eventual project. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.