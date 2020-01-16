Could Sony have acquired Remedy or Kojima Productions?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday the insider Tidux made it clear with a Tweet that the family of Sony Worldwide Studios has become a little bigger, thus immediately making us think of an acquisition, without however disclosing further details in this regard.

Tidux's message immediately sparked the network detectives, aiming to find out what the mysterious studio purchased from Sony is. The following is only the result of theories, speculations and hopes, therefore we invite you to take everything with due precautions.

The first possible hypothesis is that Sony bought Remedy, the Finnish studio author of projects such as Alan Wake, Quantum Break and Control. Rumors have been chasing about this acquisition for some time, rumors that have never been confirmed. To spark the spark is the fact that Thomas Puha, director of communications for Remedy Entertainment, left a like for Tidux's Tweet. It could be a coincidence, of course, and as a clue it is not enough to confirm the thesis, but certainly it is a small piece of the puzzle that we cannot ignore.

Another hypothesis would be linked to the acquisition of Kojima Productions, in this case to trigger the rumor is a Tweet by Geoff Keighley, who recently received "a phone call about something insanely beautiful"… the strong bond of friendship between the Canadian journalist and the father of Death Stranding has long been known and the message could express happiness precisely because of the possible acquisition of Hideo Kojima's studio.

And what do you think of it? It is not excluded that Sony may have acquired a smaller studio, among many the names of 11 Bit Studios and Housemarque are mentioned.