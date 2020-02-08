Could Solo Leveling anime become reality? The petition exceeds 70,000 signatures

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The recent confirmation of the anime adaptation of Tower fo God has rekindled the hopes of fans of Leveling only, Chu-Gong's extraordinary manhwa (South Korean manga counterpart) focused on the adventures of Hunter Sung Jin-Woo. Readers have been asking for a television adaptation of the work for years, and who knows if this is really going to come.

For the less accustomed to the genre, remember that Solo Leveling is the name of a series of novels written by the aforementioned Chu-Gong. The work received a manhwa adaptation in 2018 and is literally exploded on the web, collecting consents from all sides and obtaining ratings ranging between 9 and 10/10.

The success led fans to clamor for an anime adaptation, which according to some rumors it may already have been in the pipeline for a few months. Obviously these are rumors to be taken with pliers, but it is true that given what happened with Tower of God, the possibility of seeing a television transposition would seem to be anything but unrealistic. The petition created by fans on Change.org among other things, it is growing day by day, and is now in the process of overcoming 75,000 signatures.

The Solo Leveling manhwa is completely in color and presents an artistic style with attention to the smallest details. The very high quality of the product would require an important effort in terms of budget, who knows therefore that production cannot end up in the hands of some industry giant.

In case you didn't know the work, we remind you that the synopsis reads as follows: "On Planet Earth, portals have begun to appear with monsters inside. The Hunters, the name of the hunters who after the invasion obtained more or less useful divine powers, are part of several associations that deal with cleaning and closing them, an action that can only be accomplished by knocking down the final boss present in them. If they fail to do so, the portals will eventually open up, allowing monsters to massacre humans. Sung Jin-Woo is the weakest hunter in the world but one day, after completing a quest present in a terrifying dungeon, he acquires the unique ability to be able to "level". Starting to climb the ranks, Sung Jin-Woo begins to change his personality and becomes stronger and more confident".

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see an anime adaptation of Solo Leveling? Let us know with a comment!