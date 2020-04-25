Could One-Punch Man vs. Dragon Ball: Goku Ultra Instinct Could Defeat Saitama?

Share it:

If in the early 2000s they had asked you "What is the strongest character in the comic book world?" many of you would have answered, without a doubt, "Goku". Over the years, however, other warriors worthy of this title began to appear and, among many others, one in particular would seem to have become the first choice of fans.

We are obviously talking about Saitama, the protagonist of One-Punch Man and invincible warrior from unquantifiable force. Excluding divinities, omniscient beings and the like, in fact, the twenty-five year old has slowly climbed all the rankings earning, over the years, the title of "Strongest Warrior of all time".

However, time has passed for the protagonist of Dragon Ball and for some years, especially after the end of the transmission of Dragon Ball Super, fans have started to wonder if Goku Ultra Instinct can't really be the warrior capable of defeating Saitama. Of course the protagonist of One-Punch Man was written to be the strongest character of all, but what if the two warriors collide in a neutral arena, outside of their own narrative universe?

"Saitama is able to destroy a planet without trying, but the problem is that we are talking about a strong fighter in a universe full of mediocre opponents"wrote a user on social media,"Goku fought with dozens of higher level opponents. We don't know the maximum of Saitama's strength because nobody has ever been able to push him to the limit, but we know Goku very well and we know what happens when someone forces him to exceed his limit. We are talking about a warrior capable of fighting against Beerus, a being who destroyed a planet by drawing a circle on a table. In my opinion Goku could do itto".

Ultra Instinct allows Goku to move his body autonomously, and in One-Punch Man we have seen opponents inferior to Saiyan able to resist the hero's punch as a hobby. Could Saitama beat something he can't hit? Or would the hero's speed be too much even for the protagonist of Dragon Ball? The One-Punch Man designer Yusuke Murata thus answered the question a few years ago: "Credo that Goku and Saitama have many things in common. The strongest? I do not know".

At the bottom we have collected some comments from Reddit users for you, and it seems that the vast majority of fans are leaning towards Saiyan to date.

And what do you think of it? Which of the two is the stronger? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the hobby hero instead, we refer you to our analysis of chapter 131 of One-Punch Man.