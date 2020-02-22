Could Jon Shelby return to Peaky Blinders? Joe Cole responds

Share it:

We had not talked about the wonderful 'Peaky Blinders', a series that returned last October with its fifth season and I'm sure all Shelby fans air the pull. And since it's never too late to resume good habits, let's spend some time talking about one of the most successful Netflix mafia fiction characters. And is that some fans begin to consider that Jon Shelby en actually is alive and will return in the Sixth season

Starting from the fact that Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) survived a shot in the face and appeared so resounding again a season later, in reality it does not seem so far-fetched to think that the Shelby's little brother has also been able to survive. Moreover, it seems that the creator of the series, Steven knightHe loves to play with these fake deaths (he already has four).

However, although this theory sounds wonderful, the actor who has given life to the gangster in question, Joe Cole, is not so convinced. Talking with RadioTimes On the subject, the star has commented that he believes it is quite difficult to survive the shooting. "I'm not sure" he added. Wouldn't that be exactly what someone who is coming back by surprise would say? Let our mind imagine …

Yes, it is unlikely to come back, so deny it, but nothing is impossible in this series. Anyway, this will not be the last time we see the actor in the body of a gangster. Cole has recently recorded a new project for Sky titled 'Gangs of London' that follows the fights between rival gangs and other criminal organizations in the London from today.