Could Final Fantasy 16 be an exclusive PS5 thunderstorm?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has long been talked about Final Fantasy 16, a project that according to various insiders should have been announced at the presentation event of the PlayStation 5 games. This was not the case, with Square Enix which instead revealed Project Athia (provisional title) for PS5 and PC … what happened to FF XVI?

Hard to say, but according to Jeff Grubb we will not see the game at the Xbox Series X event in July, this is because according to the journalist Sony he would be trying to get the exclusive Final Fantasy 16 thunderstorm, as it happened with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 1, available only on PS4 until at least April 2021.

It is, it is good to say, only by speculation of the same Grubb, however, not based on objective evidence, since Square Enix has not yet leaked absolutely nothing on the Final Fantasy 16 project. An exclusive with Sony is certainly not to be excluded a priori but Square Enix has shown however to have good relations also with Microsoft in recent years (as evidenced by the arrival of various FF and Kingdom Hearts games on Game Pass), therefore any scenario is certainly possible ahead of the arrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Many believe that the already unveiled Project Athia can actually be just a code name for Final Fantasy 16 … will it really be like this?