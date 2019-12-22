Could Dino Crisis Remake be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?

Share it:

We know that Capcom has registered numerous brands these days, including Dino Crisis, Ghost n Goblins, Bionic Commando, Darkstalkers, Rivals School and many others. Between these, Dino Crisis is obviously the one that has aroused the most interest.

With Resident Evil 3 Nemesis on the launching pad in 2020, many wonder what Capcom's next move will be, apparently increasingly intent on relaunching some of its old IPs, as evidenced by the publication of Devil May Cry V and Onimusha Warlords Remaster in 2019.

From an email sent to members of the Resident Evil Ambassador program we discovered that the Osaka company is developing an unannounced game … that this could be the remake of Dino Crisis? To hypothesize it is (also) T3, which examines an old Tweet dated 2017 in which there was talk of a possible re-release of the Regina adventure as long as "the public shows their interest", a condition that is not too difficult to satisfy in reality.

T3 goes further, talking about the possible landing of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, however, it is a simple speculation without confirmation. It is not excluded that Capcom is actually weighing on the return of Dino Crisis, perhaps on current and next generation platforms, at present it is too early to unbalance and the renewal of the trademark certainly is not enough as tangible proof.