Could Destiny Become a Movie or TV Series? For Bungie, "everything is possible"

January 12, 2020
Following the separation from Activision, which was announced unexpectedly in January of last year, Bungie acquired the rights of Destiny, over which IP therefore now has complete control.

This condition prompted the editorial staff of The Hollywood Reporter to ask the software house an intriguing question: Destiny could in the future land on small or large screen in the form of movies or TV series? During a recent interview, Robbie Stevens, lead creator to the development team, shared his views on the matter. "Everything is possible. – began – One of the advantages deriving from the full possession of the IP rights of Destiny is the ability to make this type of choices every time we believe that the moment is propitious". Stevens, however, did not want to overbalance himself, ending his intervention with a"That's all I can say about it". What do you think, would you like to see TV series and films trying Destiny transpositions or spin-offs?

In the course of 2020 and the next few years, moreover, the video game IPs that will land in cinemas will be quite numerous. Among the next films taken from video games we can for example mention the films dedicated to Uncharted, Sonic, Monster Hunter or The Division.

