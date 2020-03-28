Could Bleach's anime take over from Black Clover?

Share it:

After years of waiting and making even the most hopeful fans insecure, the return of Bleach with a new anime. There weren't many details revealed for the project, but surely this will come after the Burn the Witch anime scheduled for the second half of 2020.

As confirmed, Bleach is still owned by Studio Pierrot, who took care of the first animated series. This could therefore lead to too large a workload for the animation studio than to work on the project 20th anniversary of Bleach it is perhaps forced to close one of the sagas it has underway.

Since Bleach is in fact an anime that must cover about twenty volumes of material and with the potential to last about a year, Studio Pierrot could be forced to finish work on Black Clover. Yuki Tabata's work has been in continuous continuation for years now and has reached almost the same point in the history of the manga, forcing the insiders to create the first filler arc for Black Clover.

Considering the annual renewals of the anime, it is possible that in 2021 we will witness a temporary one Black Clover's conclusion to make way for Bleach. Once the project on shinigami is concluded it would obviously be possible for the animation studio to return to work on the events of the knight without magic Asta, taking advantage of this period to put some distance with the manga chapters.