Entertainment

Could Black Panther 2 change director of photography?

August 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The talent of Rachel Morrison, the first female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar, is undeniable, but sadly it could be a talent that Ryan Coogler will have to do without for the sequel to the hit cinecomic Black Panther 2.

One of the greatest attractions of the 3 Oscar-winning Marvel cinecomic was undoubtedly its vivid photography, which Ryan Coogler, director of the film, hoped to keep for the sequel as well. But the prolonged health emergency may have deprived him of this choice.

Rachel Morrison would in fact still be busy shooting her film directorial debut Flint Strong, which due to the virus have yet to be completed.

"I was supposed to deliver my movie, and then a few months later, I was back on the Black Panther set to start filming the sequel. Now there could be a problem of coincidence of dates " explains the Morrison "Ryan and I talk regularly. He called me a few weeks ago to tell me he had a dream in which filming had started for three weeks, and at one point this man showed up, another director of photography, and with a camera in his hand, and he exclaimed ' This is not my DP! Where the heck is Rachel? '".

READ:  Birds of Prey, Jurnee Smollett-Bell: "In Black Canary I put my anger"

At the moment, therefore, his return for Black Panther would seem unlikely, but it is not yet said … "If we could get back on the set of Flint Strong for September, I could probably do it, but you believe that the moment of truth has come for everyone, and also for me to understand if it is sure that the shooting of my film will be postponed to January, and I won't be able to return for Black Panther 2, which would be devastating. But if we can't return in January, and production is moved to the fall or next year, then maybe I could come back for Black Panther 2."concludes.

Fingers crossed!

What do you think? And if Morrison fails to return, who would you see well as an alternative? Let us know in the comments.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.