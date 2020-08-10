Could Black Panther 2 change director of photography?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The talent of Rachel Morrison, the first female cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar, is undeniable, but sadly it could be a talent that Ryan Coogler will have to do without for the sequel to the hit cinecomic Black Panther 2.

One of the greatest attractions of the 3 Oscar-winning Marvel cinecomic was undoubtedly its vivid photography, which Ryan Coogler, director of the film, hoped to keep for the sequel as well. But the prolonged health emergency may have deprived him of this choice.

Rachel Morrison would in fact still be busy shooting her film directorial debut Flint Strong, which due to the virus have yet to be completed.

"I was supposed to deliver my movie, and then a few months later, I was back on the Black Panther set to start filming the sequel. Now there could be a problem of coincidence of dates " explains the Morrison "Ryan and I talk regularly. He called me a few weeks ago to tell me he had a dream in which filming had started for three weeks, and at one point this man showed up, another director of photography, and with a camera in his hand, and he exclaimed ' This is not my DP! Where the heck is Rachel? '".

At the moment, therefore, his return for Black Panther would seem unlikely, but it is not yet said … "If we could get back on the set of Flint Strong for September, I could probably do it, but you believe that the moment of truth has come for everyone, and also for me to understand if it is sure that the shooting of my film will be postponed to January, and I won't be able to return for Black Panther 2, which would be devastating. But if we can't return in January, and production is moved to the fall or next year, then maybe I could come back for Black Panther 2."concludes.

Fingers crossed!

What do you think? And if Morrison fails to return, who would you see well as an alternative? Let us know in the comments.