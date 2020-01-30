Could an indiscretion reveal the Zoro actor in ONE PIECE's Live Action?

Share it:

The forthcoming arrival of ONE PIECE's Live-Action on Netflix has fueled the expectations of fans, who immediately began researching to identify any clues about the actors who will play the iconic heroes of the Straw Hat crew. And apparently, it appears that an actor has already been spotted.

Supervised by Eiichiro Oda in person, the Hollywood adaptation seems to be in good hands, although some fans have not been able to avoid expressing their concerns about the project, especially because of the all too unfortunate precedents. In any case, the series has been in production for over two years, and the cards on the table in order to achieve a transposition worthy of the caliber of ONE PIECE are already discovered.

In the meantime, some rumors have found the possible actor of Roronoa Zoro, the mythical swordsman of Luffy's crew. According to some hypotheses, therefore, to interpret the part of the right arm of the iconic protagonist will be just Lewis Tan, a martial arts expert known for Zhou Cheng in Iron Fist and Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. On a previous occasion, in fact, the actor replied to a post published by Netflix about ONE PIECE presenting himself as "Zoro". Furthermore, on Tan's instagram profile, just a week ago he published a clip that sees him starring with a sword, which is perhaps a clue?

