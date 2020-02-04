 Costume designer Jacqueline Durran talks about her approach to The Batman

Share it:

The good reception that the film is having "Little Women" is making the costume designer Jacqueline Durran I gained even more popularity in the film industry – although it came from films like "Anna Karenina" (with which he won an Oscar) or "Beauty and the Beast"-, and this means that I end up talking about the movie "The Batman" in which she also works as a costume designer.

The other day we brought you his statements sharing his emotion for the project and now we bring you new statements in which he comments what is your focus for the movie, which explains goes hand in hand with what director Matt Reeves has marked.

Interestingly, Durran refers to the fact that Batman is not really a superhero, an idea that starring actor Robert Pattinson also commented on in the past and for which he recently had to apologize.

Because Batman is a man, he is not completely in the universe (of superheroes). But it is a new adventure for me and it is very interesting because it is something that I have not done before. The most important thing, once again, is the director. I'm trying to make the movie that director Matt Reeves wants to make. The other things, the previous movies, the comics and everything else, are relevant to the point that they are relevant to a Matt Reeves movie. So, again, that's how important the director is, because you focus on his vision.

For lovers of small details and relationships, it should be noted that Durran's mentor was veteran Lindy Hemming, who has worked on some superhero movies, such as Chris Nolan's Batman trilogy or the two Wonder Woman movies, which we remember the second premieres this 2020.

