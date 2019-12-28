Costume designer Harley Quinn comments on her new look at Birds of Prey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The break between the Joker and Harley Quinn It is the starting point for Birds of Prey and the Fabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn. During the first look at the look of Margot Robbie In the movie, we saw a very different look than the one in Suicide Squad.

Erin Benach, costume desasaplander of Birds of Prey, has confessed to the Collider website how he came up with the idea of ​​this new look.

"Behind his story there is always something a little out of the way and a little crazy, with the idea that the caution tape can be a place to stay away, and maybe it is a way to warn the world against what he could do So we took the idea of ​​that caution tape and tried to reuse it in a costume. We always wanted to create something that felt Harley did it herself. "

This new adventure of Harley Quinn alone has been officially qualified as an R-rated film for its content, something that was expected given the character of the DC villain.

Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn will hit theaters next day February 7, 2020.