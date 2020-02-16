Cost of PS5 and Xbox Series X: Daniel Ahmad comments on Bloomberg's report

Share it:

During the day of Friday 14 February, a report published by Bloomberg quickly catalyzed the attention and curiosity of those working in the videogame sector.

Among these we find the known Daniel AhmadSenior Analyst at Niko Partners. From the pages of his official Twitter account, the latter offered interesting comments and considerations on what emerged regarding the possible production costs of PS5, identified by Bloomberg in about $ 450 per unit. "Based on what I've heard, I would say it is quite accurate – commented Ahmad – But everything is still unconfirmed, obviously".

The analyst also recalled how the cost of making the new console is obviously to be distinguished from what will instead be the sale price to the consumer. "As stated in the article, – writes Ahmad – a cost of $ 450 will likely mean a retail price close to $ 500. I think at this point it is not realistic to speculate that we will have a high-end console a $ 399 as in the last generation".

The game analyst continues his discussion by stating that Xbox Series X manufacturing costs they could be higher than those of PS5, but not significantly (a range between $ 460 and $ 520 is quantified, hypothesized on the basis of the hardware components known so far). The sale price of the two consoles should in both cases be close to or above the factory cost. Ahmad does not rule out though maneuvers involving loss-making sales in the launch phase in order to gain competitiveness.

Experiments in this sense, he continues, could be supported by the relevance that income from subscriptions and subscriptions they acquired during the Xbox One and PS4 era. Finally, the analyst reiterated the possibility that Microsoft will land on the market with a high-end console, Xbox Series X, and a mysterious entry level console, which would also be joined by Windows PC devices. For its part, however, Sony may have a single version of PlayStation 5 in store.

Obviously, Ahamad's are simple hypotheses and predictions and not official information, but offer interesting food for thought. To find out the truth about the plans Sony is Microsoft, we just have to wait for official statements from the two big giants of the sector.