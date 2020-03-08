Cosplayer Kitaro enters the world of The Promised Neverland with a fantastic Emma

Share it:

The Promised Neverland it is one of the most famous manga in recent years. Before the anime, Shirai and Posuka's work had already gained wide acceptance which led to the creation of fanmade initiatives, from fan art to highly respectable cosplay. With the arrival of the anime and subsequent further popularity, this fan fringe has increased.

In the past month, in various places on the internet, the Kitaro cosplay, which has also decided to dedicate her skills to Emma, protagonist of The Promised Neverland. The cosplayer plays the role of the little girl in the orphanage in different photos with various styles. In the first images on Twitter, we see Emma in a forest, surrounded by seemingly giant trees and therefore with a scenario that probably refers to the one post-escape from Grace Field.

In the second post instead, taken from Reddit, Kitaro publishes darker photos that still show the child within the white walls of the orphanage. In particular, the second and third photos follow everything that happened in the first narrative arc of The Promised Neverland: the protagonist discovered Connie's body, shown here by the Little Bunny plush; the third image instead focuses on the phases of Emma's life in Grace Field, with Emma at first happy and with Little Bunny in her hands to bring to Connie, succeeded by an Emma paralyzed by terror, an Emma who decides to get busy with the escape with pen and books by Minerva and finally Emma running away.

What do you think of the scenes photographed with Kitaro? With volume 18, The Promised Neverland is currently in the final narrative arc, while the second season of the anime will debut in the autumn season of 2020, in October.