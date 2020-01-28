Cory Barlog wants a God of War series on Netflix

Share it:

The video game industry is experiencing a golden age at many levels. Without going any further, in terms of adapting some important sagas to the world of television or cinema. And one of the platforms that is doing well in that sense is Netflix, which has already shown us very worthy versions of Devil May Cry, Castlevania or The Witcher (although the latter is a series based on novels and not games) . What if one day Kratos joined a series of God of war? That is what Cory Barlog wants, neither more nor less.

So, Barlog has revealed his wish through his official Twitter account. And he has not only stayed in that assessment, but has also explained the reasons why he thinks the best would be a television series and not a movie. Of course, he also wanted to make it clear that it is a personal desire and not an undercover advertisement.

In fact, Barlog was simply answering a question that the GamesIndustry media had launched on the well-known social network. Below you can see these original tweets yourself. In any case, according to the director of God of War, the series allow us to establish bigger and longer ties with the characters, just like the videogames themselves.

Anyway, he has also commented that, although he has his preferences, a film based on the Kratos saga and company could also be very good. In addition, it could be a way to continue introducing characters in the saga.

What would you prefer? Initially, it would be necessary to differentiate between an animation series and another with flesh and blood characters. And, in that sense, Barlog hasn't got wet. Tell us your preferences here or through social networks.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter