Cory Barlog (God of War) wants to tell the story of the meeting between Kratos and Faye

Despite the narrative burden of the successful God of war, Cory Barlog has not run out of stories to tell. One of these plots that stayed in the inkwell in the game, which has recently received a handful of legendary items, is how Kratos and his late wife and mother of Atreus, Faye, met. Barlog confesses that it is something he would like to tell in the future.

"She has a mythology that is built in a way that the first time they met (Faye and Kratos) there was not much action or combat," Barlog explains. "" Both are warriors who have reached a point in their lives when they no longer want to fight, because they have both discovered the reasons why they fought. Knowing each other at that time in their lives, when they are both lowering their weapons, is something that changes them. "

"I hope that, I don't know how we are going to tell it or when we are going to do it, but I really want to tell the story of Faye and Kratos," Barlog concludes

Faye was once a warrior known as Laufey, which is already deceased at the beginning of God of War. Precisely the game tells us the stories that occur on the road from Kratos and Atreus to the highest peak, where they should leave their ashes, as it was their last will.

How God of War was made

More than a year after its launch, the Santa Monica team and Barlog himself continue to reveal some details of their development from time to time. Recently we learned that one of the original ideas was that Kratos really had a daughter and not only that, but that it was even playable. Barlog also recently shared a list of ten games that inspired the studio when creating God of War, among which are titles as diverse as Light blue or Inside.

Source: PlayStation Access