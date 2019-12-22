Correa and Morata give Atlético de Madrid the last joy of the year against Betis

Atlético de Madrid disputed closed the year in a sunny Seville, and in a Benito Villamarín to burst. The Rubi group received the mattresses to prevent the mattresses from staying in the fight for Europe, since Getafe and Real Sociedad are above those of Cholo.

A goal annulled to Morata and a Feddal stringer were the first blows of what looked like it was going to be a game with goals. Nor Morata before the break, in a very clear hand in hand would find the goal for despair of the mattresses, making evident the lack of goal of the Cholo.

Just before the end of the game, Angel Correa's entry was fresh water for Atlético. The Argentine came out Lemar, and after a dramatic loss of Álex Moreno, the ten mattress defines perfectly and put the ball to the net to put the 1-0.

🤩 Correa entered, dialed and so it rang in Carousel

😱 Since his arrival at Atlético on 15/16, Ángel Correa is the player who has scored the most goals in LaLiga pic.twitter.com/gDhEBsEhr6 – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) December 22, 2019

Channels with a stick in the 80's match would have the best chance of the game, however the Betis would close the year with a defeat that Morata would expand. Again the Argentine made a great individual play, and Heeled Morata would put the second of the match, even if Bartra cut the score, it would not be enough to score.

The protagonist of the match

Angel Correa It has been the great figure of the match after that saving goal for the mattresses. The bad game of the whole Cholo, changed completely with the departure of the Argentine by Lemar, in a bad performance of french again.

It was trend

Álvaro Morata became after his goal voided, in the player who annulled so many out of play in our league. The lack of goal of the Cholo Simeone It is the great evil of Atlético de Madrid and the desire of the strikers ends up causing this type of situation.

This was the live match





End of the match, Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

96 '



Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

96 '



Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

96 '



Second part final, Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 2.

94 '



VAR Decision: Real Betis Goal – Real Betis 1-2 Atlético de Madrid (Marc Bartra).

92 '



Gooooool! Real Betis 1, Atlético de Madrid 2. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assistance from Álex Moreno.Gol confirmed after the VAR review

91 '



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Marcos Llorente.

90 '



Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90 '



Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

89 '



Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).

89 '



Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

88 '



Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces João Félix.

87 '



Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).

87 '



Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

86 '



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. Diego Lainez (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristian Tello.

85 '



Attempt missed. Emerson (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.

84 '



Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

83 '



Gooooool! Real Betis 0, Atlético de Madrid 2. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range on the right side of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.

82 '



Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Aissa Mandi.

80 '



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Lainez.

79 '



Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

79 '



Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

79 '



Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

78 '



Sergio Canales (Real Betis) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the center of the box. Assisted by Alex Moreno.

77 '



Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nabil Fekir

72 '



Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

71 '



Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

71 '



Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).

70 '



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Kieran Trippier tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

69 '



Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Andrés Guardado.

68 '



Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.

67 '



Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).

67 '



Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

66 '



Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

66 '



Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

66 '



Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

64 '



Foul by Sergio Canales (Real Betis).

64 '



Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

62 '



Emerson (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

62 '



Attempt blocked. Sergio Canales (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

62 '



Attempt blocked. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from the center of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a head pass.

60 '



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

60 '



Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

59 '



Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.

59 '



Substitution, Real Betis. Borja Iglesias replaces Loren Morón.

57 '



Gooooool! Real Betis 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box to the center of the goal.

56 '



Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).

56 '



Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

56 '



Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Thomas Lemar.

54 '



Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54 '



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.

54 '



Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

52 '



Foul by Aissa Mandi (Real Betis).

52 '



Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

fifty'



Attempt blocked. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

fifty'



Aissa Mandi (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card.

49 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Andrés Guardado.

48 '



Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

48 '



Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

46 '



Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis).

46 '



João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

46 '



Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46 '



Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Four. Five'



Second Half begins Real Betis 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

47 '



First Half Final, Real Betis 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.

Four. Five'



Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Emerson is caught offside.

43 '



Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a head pass.

41 '



João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

41 '



Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.

39 '



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39 '



Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

36 '



Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis).

36 '



João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

3. 4'



Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix after a deep pass.

32 '



Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).

32 '



Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31 '



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Thomas Partey.

31 '



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Felipe.

30 '



Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

30 '



Foul by Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid).

28 '



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28 '



Foul by Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid).

25 '



Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).

25 '



Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive zone.

24 '



Attempt blocked. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.

2. 3'



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Álvaro Morata.

22 '



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Joel Robles.

16 '



Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) hits the crossbar, header at close range from the right side. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.

fifteen'



Loren Morón (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

fifteen'



Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

14 '



Attempt blocked. Loren Morón (Real Betis) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross.

13 '



Corner, Real Betis. Corner committed by Renan Lodi.

13 '



Attempt blocked. Emerson (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

9 '



Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.

9 '



Foul by José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid).

7 '



Offside, Atlético de Madrid. João Félix tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

4'



Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

4'



Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4'



Auction standing under sticks at ground level. José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the center of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross.

3'



Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

3'



Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).

two'



Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Corner committed by Aissa Mandi.





First part begins.





Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists jump to the field to start the warm-up exercises