Coronavirus, the spring edition of Romics 2020 is officially canceled

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official website of the Romics, as well as all the social profiles dedicated to one of the most important fairs in Italy, he recently confirmed the cancellation of the spring edition of the festival scheduled from May 30 to June 2 next. The fair had already been postponed once due to theCoronavirus emergency.

At the bottom you can take a look at the press release released a few hours ago on the Facebook profile dedicated to the fair, in which the organization stated the following: "For the first time since 2001, we regret to announce that the spring edition of Romics, scheduled from May 30 to June 2, will not be held due to Covid -19 national containment measures. (…) We hope to announce the dates of the new appointment as soon as possible, to meet again soon and thus share the passions that bind us to Romics".

The spring edition of Romics 2020, initially scheduled for the first weekend of April, had been postponed on March 5 and should have been held over the weekend between May and June. The second edition of Romics instead, that is autumnal, remains confirmed for the first weekend of October.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for some reading to pass the time instead, we advise you to take a look at the incredible offer of Panini Comics.

